Polish MFA chief again debunks Russian fake news about alleged Poland's intention to annex Ukrainian Lviv
Radoslaw Sikorski
Source:  RMF FM

Poland does not have any territorial claims to Ukraine, as Russian propaganda lies. The chief of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Radoslaw Sikorski, said that during his speech in the Sejm.

Polish top diplomat debunked again Russian lie about alleged Poland's intention to annex Lviv

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Radoslaw Sikorski, delivered a speech in the Sejm of Poland on the priorities of Poland's foreign policy for 2024.

He noted that maintaining the European Union's comprehensive support for Ukraine's independence, including its efforts towards EU membership, will be a priority of the Polish government's policy.

Russia is lying about Poland's alleged plans to annex part of Ukraine. Donbas is Ukraine; Crimea is Ukraine. Lviv, Volyn, and former Eastern Galicia are also Ukraine. Therefore, I repeat so that the Kremlin will hear: Lviv is Ukraine.

Radoslaw Sikorski

Radoslaw Sikorski

Poland's MFA chief

Sikorsky said the last phrase in Ukrainian.

He emphasised that Russian leaders and propagandists want to provoke a conflict between Poles and Ukrainians.

The minister emphasised that Russia should answer for the damages caused to Ukraine and emphasised that the effective sanctions imposed by the EU on the Russian Federation are an essential tool in the fight against the aggressor.

Russian attack on any NATO member will lead to Moscow's defeat

In his speech, the minister also noted that NATO has three times more military personnel, three times more aviation resources and four times more ships than Russia.

After the first wave of mobilisation, Russia had slightly more than 1,300,000 military personnel. NATO military personnel — without additional mobilisation — amount to more than 3.5 million people, which is almost three times more, Sikorski said.

He added, "In 2022, the fifteen NATO countries that most actively support Ukraine spent more than 1.17 trillion dollars on defence, while Russia spent only 86.4 billion dollars, almost 14 times less."

