Russia launched a large-scale PSYOP to split Ukrainian society
Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
Russia
Ukrainian Center for Countering Disinformation continues to record manifestations of the Kremlin's information campaign aimed at dividing Ukrainian society.

How the Kremlin is trying to sow division between the regions of Ukraine

As noted, the propaganda resources of the Russian Federation are currently spreading disinformation and manipulative messages, which promote the narrative that supposedly Kyiv "does nothing to protect Kharkiv and help Kharkiv residents."

They said that all resources and air defense systems are concentrated in Kyiv to support "officials and oligarchs", while Kharkiv suffers from shelling and lack of electricity. Also, ru-propaganda spreads manipulations regarding the alleged "unfair distribution of humanitarian aid between regions" and fakes about the lack of payments to the mobilized.

In this way, the enemy is trying to turn the people of Kharkiv against the residents of other regions of Ukraine, to sow distrust of the state authorities among the residents of Kharkiv, and to devalue in the eyes of Kharkiv residents all support from Kyiv and other regions, says the Center for Countering Disinformation.

The Russian special operation "Maidan-3" against Ukraine is approaching its climax

The Intelligence Committee under the President of Ukraine officially warns that the "Maidan-3" special operation, which the Russian Federation is conducting against our country, will reach its climax in March-May 2024.

Dictator Vladimir Putin's team intends to:

  • to question the legitimacy of government decisions made in Ukraine after May 20,

  • spread panic moods, despondency,

  • to artificially oppose civilians and military,

  • put us at odds with our allies,

  • spread all kinds of "conspiracy theories" in society.

The main intelligence department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that it has lists of persons whom Russia can involve in spreading its narratives and influencing the socio-political situation in Ukraine.

We will remind you that the online.ua team wrote about the enemy's special operation on November 13 in the exclusive article "Panic, despondency, exhaustion, attempts. Russia launched a new "Maidan-3" information attack on Ukraine .

