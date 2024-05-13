The cyber specialists of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) disabled the Internet provider "Luchshe.Net," the website of the local authorities and the government of Belgorod, according to online.ua sources in the intelligence service.

Ukrainian special services attack communications in the Belgorod region

Since May 12, the DIU has been conducting a cyber attack on Internet and communications service providers in the Russian Belgorod region.

As a result of the attack, internet networks providing services for local government and military institutions were blocked. The main Internet provider, Luchshe.Net, and the websites of the local authorities and the government of Belgorod were also disabled.

DDoS attack on Russian services continues.

What is known about other cyber attacks on Russian companies

On May 7, DIU cyber specialists disabled the Russian online services of the 1C company, which specialises in supporting and developing computer programs for maintaining business databases.

In addition to the online resources of 1C, the attack disabled the resources of the corporate cloud provider Cloud4y and the remote work server of 1C — Scloud.

On May 3, DIU cyber specialists conducted a large-scale attack on Internet providers and telecommunications operators of Tatarstan.

The objects became the communication networks in Albuza, the central economic zone, with more than 30 industries, including important defence industry enterprises.

Thanks to a DDoS attack, DIU blocked the work of Internet networks in Tatarstan and Kazan;

MTS mobile operator;

top communications operator PJSC "Tattelecom";

regional communications operator "Ufanet".

On the night of April 27, the Ukrainian hacking group BO Team and DIU carried out a hacking attack on the Russian company JSC MTT, which is a subsidiary of PJSC MTS.