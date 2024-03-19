DIU reveals details of new large-scale cyberattacks on Russia

Against the backdrop of the fake presidential elections in the Russian Federation, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) experts and "BO Team" group activists carried out several successful cyber attacks on the objects of the aggressor country.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, in this case, its target was not only the Russian state but also private structures that pay taxes and finance the war against Ukraine.

DIU also shared the results of its work during the week from March 11 to 18, 2024:

an attack was carried out on the resources of PJSC "Rostelekom" — it was successfully managed to disable the communication equipment of the Trans-Baikal and Krasnoyarsk regions of the Russian Federation; DIU cyber specialists were able to gain access to the electronic document management system of the Belgorod region government and sent fake mailings to 12,000 local officials; the communication equipment of "Belznak" LLC was attacked and disabled; the information resources of the "municipal budgetary institution of the Stary Oskol city multi-industry production association of the communal economy" were attacked and destroyed; there was an attack and destruction of the infrastructure of CJSC "Tommoloko"; the server infrastructure, along with the backup copies of the hosting provider “1Gb.ru” and the tens of thousands of websites it served, were seized and destroyed; more than 40 Mikrotik network devices were disabled in the "City Electric Transport Management Center" in Novosibirsk.

According to the data of Ukrainian intelligence officers, the losses that were managed to inflict on the enemy amounted to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Attacks on Russia in cyberspace continue.

It is worth noting that almost the largest cyber attacks by Ukrainian intelligence specialists against the aggressor country took place precisely during Putin's "elections".

185 servers belonging to 19 organisations in Russia came under attack — all were destroyed.

First, it means regional Internet providers, telecommunications operators, online stores, educational platforms, industrial production companies, residential areas, etc.