Large-scale attacks on file repositories of Russian enterprises, organisations, and departments marked the Russian elections. This is a continuation of the cyber war waged by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) against the occupiers.
The Russians will ultimately lose the DIU cyber war
A total of 185 servers belonging to 19 organisations were destroyed. The list includes regional Internet providers, telecommunications operators, an online store, educational platforms, industrial production companies, a residential quarter, etc.
The list was chosen in order to convey the necessary information to the widest possible circle of Russian "voters". Plus, get useful information from state-owned companies and further complicate the work of production opportunities.
All service information has been copied and removed from the FTP servers. Instead of the destroyed catalogs, the "RASHA_GOODBYE" catalog was created, which contains anti-election leaflets and materials.
To enhance the effect, several sites' main pages were replaced with campaign leaflet images.
Some of them have already been restored from archival versions; some still display the inscriptions "Site under construction. Please try again later", including the following:
The Municipal Autonomous Institution of Culture Palace of Culture named after V. I. Lenin
State budget institution of the Republic of Mary El
Republican Clinical Hospital of War Veterans
Light engineering company "LESSAN"
The campaign of the Russians "elections without elections"
There was also a "direct campaign" of Russian voters. In particular, in the Vkontakte network, where the narrative about "elections without elections" was widely spread.
The administration of the Russian social network, to the extent that there were enough resources, blocked both the posts themselves and the accounts from which they were distributed. But as a result, it was possible to reach an audience of several million.
List of companies whose file repositories were destroyed:
The editors of online.ua received a list of IP addresses of destroyed Russian file storages, which we can share with our audience.
List of IP-addresses of destroyed Russian file repositories:
