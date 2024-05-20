Ukrainian drone attack damaged at least one installation at refinery in Russian Krasnodar region, media reports

As a result of an attack by Ukrainian drones on a refinery in the Krasnodar region on the territory of the Russian Federation, at least one installation was damaged.

What is known about the consequences of a drone attack on an oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory

According to the company's representative, "Sloviansk ECO", the real extent of the damage remains unknown.

According to the publication's journalists, referring to the statements of the local authorities, at least one unmanned aerial vehicle fell on the refinery's territory.

At the same time, the Russians declared that there were no fires, damages or victims.

Later, it was stated that at least six UAVs fell on the territory of the refinery.

At the same time, Eduard Trudnev, the director of comprehensive security of the "Slavyansk ECO" group of companies, admitted that the refinery's territory was destroyed, which stopped the company's work.

Meanwhile, according to the information of the adviser to the mayor of the Russian-occupied Mariupol, Petro Andryushchenko, on the air of channel 24, Ukrainian partisans recorded additional fortifications of the Russians. They informed the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) about it.

The fact is that last time the Russians strengthened the defense of places where fuel is stored, where oil is stored. And our people photographed it, recorded it, described it. This made it possible to modernise our drones so that they still inflict damage, explains Andryushchenko. Share

According to him, after that, the Russian occupiers once again modernised the refinery's protection system,

High antennas covered with a net are installed there. This mesh is very thin and difficult to see. But our people took pictures. All this was handed over to the SSU at the beginning of May. We see that, probably, modernisation has come again. The damage to the Slavyansk Refinery has come again, Andryushchenko noted. Share

He emphasized that the Russian occupiers made a big mistake by not allowing the residents of Mariupol to evacuate, because now they are scattered throughout Russia and often help Ukraine.

What is known about the drone attack on the Kushchyovskaya airbase

The authorities of the Krasnodar region also announced an attack by UAVs on the military airfield in the town of Kushchyovskaya.

It is noted that at least three drones hit targets at the airfield.

According to Astra, the attack damaged the Su-27 and the airfield's infrastructure.