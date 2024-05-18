Bloomberg revealed true scale of Ukraine's attacks on Russian refineries

According to Bloomberg, Ukrainian forces have managed to disable about 14% of Russia's oil refining capacities.

What is the impact of Ukraine's attacks on the Russian Federation?

The the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) and the Security Service of Ukraine’s (SSU) strikes provoked a sharp rise in domestic fuel prices, but had minimal impact on electricity production.

As the journalists found out, the loss of some of the capacity led to a 20-30% increase in domestic fuel prices by mid-March.

In addition, it is emphasised: in order to satisfy the needs of the domestic market, the aggressor country was forced to stop exports.

To minimise the impact of these strikes, official Moscow decided to ban petrol exports for six months starting in March, began importing oil products from Belarus that it had planned to import from Kazakhstan, and prioritised the shipment of oil products by Russian railways over other modes of transport, according to US intelligence. Share

Ukraine can harm Russia even more

It is important to understand that the analysis of Western journalists covers only a two-month period: from the first strike on 21 January at "Novateka" plant in Ust-Luga to the attack on the Novocherkasskaya power plant on 24 March.

The publication concluded that the attacks by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) resulted in minor power outages for the Russian army and civilians, as the aggressor country has powerful generating capacity — the third largest in the world — and a high degree of redundancy in its network.

American intelligence highly appreciates the influence of Ukrainian forces on Russian naval operations.