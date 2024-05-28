ATESH movement reveals new plant for shells production in Russian Tula — photo

The Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH scouted the location of a Russian factory where artillery shells are going to be produced.
Russia will manufacture artillery ammunition at the Tula Arms Plant
ATESH agents report that the Russian command has converted production facilities at the Tula Arms Plant to produce artillery ammunition.
We will continue to monitor the situation and update you with new details.
The occupiers set up an engineering warehouse near Bakhchysarai
ATESH agents provide new data on the work of the engineering staff of the Black Sea Fleet of Russia in the Bakhchysarai district.
Above the Old City, on the Suvlu-Kaya plateau, the key engineering warehouse of the Black Sea Fleet is located. Military unit 63876 is the 758th logistical support center (758 TsMTS), with an address at 3 Lesnaya street, as well as an additional unit at 1 Lesnaya street. Although the addresses differ, it is actually one large warehouse complex.
ATESH recorded active use of EW to suppress communications in the area, indicating the importance of this facility to enemy operations.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-