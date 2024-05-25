ATESH partisans damaged railway station in Russian Yaroslavl — video

The "ATESH" movement stated that their agent destroyed a relay box on the railway in Yaroslavl, which led to problems in the work of the nearest railway station "Polianki".

Yaroslavl is home to an important logistical hub of the Russian Army

ATESH said that Yaroslavl is an important logistics hub that the Russians use for military purposes.

Thanks to the successful sabotage, we made it difficult to transport military products of such companies as "Yaroslavsky Radio Plant", "Saturn" Rybinsk Plant, "Luch", “Design Bureau”, and others, says ATESH post. Share

As the partisans reported, more and more Russians are joining the ranks of the ATESH movement. They are actively fighting against the existing Russian order in their country.

We are preparing dozens of new operations that will bring the end of Putin's regime closer

In Crimea, the communication hub of the Russian occupiers was hit

On May 24, explosions rang out in the occupied Crimea against the background of a new powerful attack by Ukrainian forces. As a result, an important communication hub of the occupiers was damaged.

Later, the agents of the ATESH movement reported that the communication node of the Russian occupiers was hit in Alushta.

It appears that significant damage was done to equipment and many occupants were killed. Probably, it was also possible to destroy the control point of this center,” reports ATESH. Share

As a result of numerous strikes, the Russians began evacuating their military personnel from Janka and actively restoring airfields in the depths of the peninsula.

As ATESH partisans noted, various units of the Russian Armed Forces report that Russian troops have begun evacuating part of their personnel from Dzhankoi.

The movement emphasises that the actions of the occupiers indicate their desire to disperse their troops and equipment in Crimea on the eve of new successful attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.