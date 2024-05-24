Russia begins evacuation of its military from Dzhankoi — ATESH

The Russians began evacuating their military personnel from Janka and actively restoring airfields in the interior of the peninsula.

What is happening in Crimea

As the partisans note, various units of the Russian Armed Forces report that Russian troops have begun evacuating part of their personnel from Dzhankoy.

At the same time, the restoration and, probably, modernization of airfields in the depths of Crimea, such as Kirovske (in the Feodosia region) and Bagerove (in the Kerch region) has begun at an active pace.

However, despite their best efforts, they will not soon be able to build closed shelters for their aircraft. The reason lies in the complex technological processes, the high cost of construction and significant time costs, - notes ATESH.

The movement emphasizes that the actions of the occupiers indicate their desire to disperse their troops and equipment in Crimea on the eve of new successful attacks by the Armed Forces.

What is known about cotton in the Crimea

According to the occupiers, on the night of May 23 and 24, three operational-tactical ATACMS missiles were allegedly destroyed over the territory of the Republic of Crimea by regular air defense means.

In the waters of the Black Sea, unmanned boats of the Navy of Ukraine heading towards the Crimean Peninsula were detected, the statement of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation says.

In addition, it is indicated that three unmanned boats were destroyed from the regular armament of the Black Sea Fleet's naval aviation.

By the way, on May 23, around 10:00 p.m., powerful explosions rang out in many cities on the Ukrainian peninsula occupied by the Russians.

The authorities of the Russian Federation immediately announced about the victims and fires in the places of "arrivals".

At 10:36 p.m., information appeared that 4 ambulances and 2 fire engines were driving at high speed towards the village of Gvardiyske.

Residents of Crimea confirmed on social networks that they heard loud explosions in various cities of Crimea. In addition, the civilian population published a new video of explosions in Alushta.

Agents of the "ATESH" movement report that the Russian occupiers' communication hub (military unit 28735) was hit in Alushta.