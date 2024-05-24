Russian military communication hub damaged in occupied Crimea, ATESH says

On the night of May 23 and 24, explosions rang out in the occupied Crimea against the background of a new powerful attack by Ukrainian forces. As a result, an important communication hub of the occupiers was damaged.

What is known about the consequences ofexplosions in Crimea

Agents of the "ATESH" guerrilla movement report that the Russian occupiers' communication hub (military unit 28735) was hit in Alushta.

This part is an important point of communication and management of the occupiers in Crimea.

Partisans point out that this is a former Ukrainian military unit, which is now used by the occupiers.

It looks like there was a lot of equipment damage and a lot of occupiers killed. Probably, it was also possible to destroy the control point of this center,” reports ATESH. Share

What is known about the situation in Crimea

On May 23, around 10:00 p.m., powerful explosions rang out in many cities on the Ukrainian peninsula occupied by the Russians.

The authorities of the Russian Federation immediately announced about the victims and fires in the places of explosions.

At 10:36 p.m., information appeared that 4 ambulances and 2 fire engines were driving at high speed towards the village of Gvardeivskoe.

Residents of Crimea confirmed on social networks that they heard loud explosions in various cities of Crimea.

In addition, the civilian population published a new video of explosions in Alushta.