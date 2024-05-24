Russia and Crimea came under large-scale missile and drone attack

On the night of 23-24 May, explosions were heard again in the territory of the aggressor country of Russia and in the occupied Crimea amid a new powerful attack by Ukrainian troops.

Russian Ministry of Defence claims it was possible to repulse the strikes of Ukraine

The Russian Defence Ministry published information that last night, May 23, the Russian army allegedly succeeded in thwarting an attack by Ukraine using American ATACMS operational-tactical missiles and aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles on objects on the territory of Russia.

According to the occupiers, three operational-tactical ATACMS missiles were destroyed over the territory of the Republic of Crimea, and two UAVs were destroyed over the territory of the Russian Belgorod region by means of air defence.

In the waters of the Black Sea, unmanned boats of the Navy of Ukraine heading towards the Crimean Peninsula were detected, the statement of the Ministry of Defence of Russia says. Share

In addition, it is indicated that three unmanned boats were destroyed from the regular armament of the Black Sea Fleet's naval aviation.

What is known about the situation in Crimea

On May 23, around 10:00 p.m., powerful explosions rang out in many cities on the Ukrainian peninsula occupied by the Russians.

The authorities of the Russian Federation immediately announced about the victims and fires in the places of explosion.

At 10:36 p.m., information appeared that 4 ambulances and 2 fire engines were driving at high speed towards the village of Gvardeiskoe.

Residents of Crimea confirmed on social media that they heard loud explosions in various cities of Crimea.

In addition, the civilian population published a new video of explosions in Alushta.