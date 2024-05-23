Russia keeping its ships in occupied Crimea for several reasons, AFU speaker says

According to the Southern Defence Forces spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk, Russia is not completely withdrawing the ships of the Black Sea Fleet from the occupied Crimea for several reasons.
Why does the Russian army not withdraw the Black Sea Fleet ships from occupied Crimea
Pletenchuk noted that the key reasons are the lack of similar bases and the fear of surrender.
The spokesperson of the Southern Defense Forces recalled that on May 19, the Ukrainian military destroyed the last carrier of the "Caliber" cruise missiles in Crimea, the "Zyklon" missile ship.
According to him, one of the submarines of the occupying army, which does not carry missile weapons, has gone on combat duty from Crimea.
However, as the speaker added, this information is now being checked because it is impossible to guarantee 100% the absence of missiles on board.
Pletenchuk also noted that the Russian occupying army transferred part of the ships from Crimea to Novorossiysk.
In his opinion, the Russian occupiers cannot afford to withdraw all warships from Crimea.
The South Defence Forces spokesperson also discussed the deployment of Russian ships in the Mediterranean Sea.
What is known about the situation at the front in southern Ukraine
He also emphasized that the Russian occupiers would continue their attacks on the left bank of the Kherson region in the Krynok region.
Pletenchuk noted that on May 22, the criminal army of the Russian Federation carried out nine unsuccessful attacks in the Krynyk area and one near Staromayorskyi.
He added that the enemy received an answer: over the past day, in the area of responsibility of the Southern Defense Forces, 104 Russian invaders and fifty units of weapons and equipment, including nine guns, three mortars, four boats, more than two dozen units of armoured vehicles, etc., have been reduced.
Pletenchuk assured that the enemy had no success yesterday in the Kherson and Orikhiv directions.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-