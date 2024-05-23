Russia keeping its ships in occupied Crimea for several reasons, AFU speaker says

According to the Southern Defence Forces spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk, Russia is not completely withdrawing the ships of the Black Sea Fleet from the occupied Crimea for several reasons.

Pletenchuk noted that the key reasons are the lack of similar bases and the fear of surrender.

The spokesperson of the Southern Defense Forces recalled that on May 19, the Ukrainian military destroyed the last carrier of the "Caliber" cruise missiles in Crimea, the "Zyklon" missile ship.

However, the ship was a carrier with an "asterisk". During its stay in the Russian Black Sea Fleet, he did not make a single launch. But that doesn't diminish the value of destroying that asset in any way, because at some point they would have brought it to working condition. However, there are other carriers in the Black Sea that are currently stationed at the base in Novorossiysk, Pletenchuk emphasised.

According to him, one of the submarines of the occupying army, which does not carry missile weapons, has gone on combat duty from Crimea.

However, as the speaker added, this information is now being checked because it is impossible to guarantee 100% the absence of missiles on board.

Pletenchuk also noted that the Russian occupying army transferred part of the ships from Crimea to Novorossiysk.

These are auxiliary ships, which, judging by everything, still decided to redeploy, taking into account the danger in Crimea. There is a wonderful word in the Russian language — "withdrawal". This is roughly what we observe with regard to the Black Sea Fleet in Crimea, said the Southern Defence Forces spokesperson.

In his opinion, the Russian occupiers cannot afford to withdraw all warships from Crimea.

First, the Russian Federation does not have enough space — there are no other locations for these ships. Secondly, if the entire fleet is withdrawn from the Crimea, it will look a little like they say "no comilfo". Because to allow ourselves to withdraw the ships from the peninsula is to capitulate in some sense in relation to Crimea. Therefore, of course, some units will remain there, but all this is temporary, Pletenchuk explains.

The South Defence Forces spokesperson also discussed the deployment of Russian ships in the Mediterranean Sea.

What is known about the situation at the front in southern Ukraine

He also emphasized that the Russian occupiers would continue their attacks on the left bank of the Kherson region in the Krynok region.

Pletenchuk noted that on May 22, the criminal army of the Russian Federation carried out nine unsuccessful attacks in the Krynyk area and one near Staromayorskyi.

They have now temporarily forgotten about Robotyne. They took him there four times in their pubs. Then, probably, there is no point in storming it, because they ask, what are you storming? — noted the spokesperson of the Southern Defense Forces.

He added that the enemy received an answer: over the past day, in the area of responsibility of the Southern Defense Forces, 104 Russian invaders and fifty units of weapons and equipment, including nine guns, three mortars, four boats, more than two dozen units of armoured vehicles, etc., have been reduced.

Pletenchuk assured that the enemy had no success yesterday in the Kherson and Orikhiv directions.