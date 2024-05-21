The AFU General Staff confirms the hit of the Russian missile ship "Zyklon" in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol on the night of May 19, 2024.

AFU hit the Russian missile ship "Zyklon"

The AFU General Staff reported the hit of a Russian missile ship at 4:47 p.m. on May 21 summary.

According to detailed information, on the night of May 19, the Defence Forces of Ukraine hit a Russian missile ship "Zyklon" of the project 22800 in Sevastopol.

Before that, there was officially unconfirmed information on the network about the hit of the Russian ship "Zyklon", which was the Kalibr cruise missile carrier.

The chief of Center for Strategic Communications of the Defence Forces of Southern Ukraine, 3rd Rank Captain Dmytro Pletenchuk, noted that in case of confirmation of the hit by the Defence Forces of the Russian missile carrier "Zyklon" in the temporarily occupied Crimea, this would mean that the enemy would not be able to launch Caliber missiles from close range.

Missile ship "Zyklon" of the Russian Black Sea Fleet: what is known

According to data from Russian open sources, "Zyklon" is a missile ship of project 22800 (code "Karakurt"). The ship was transferred to the Russian Navy in July 2023.

Technical characteristics: displacement — 800 tons, length — 65 m, width — 10 m, draft — 4 m. Maximum speed — 30 knots. Range — 2,500 miles (at a cruising speed of 12 knots). Autonomy — 15 days.

The ship was armed with a vertical launch of Onyx and Kalibr-NK missiles, a modernised 76.2 mm AK-176MA artillery installation, and a Palash anti-aircraft missile system.

What is known about the probable sinking of a Russian missile ship by AFU

It is noted that during the night of May 19, powerful explosions rang out in occupied Sevastopol, Dzhankoi, Yevpatoria and Saky.

According to the Armed Forces Navy's information, the Black Sea Fleet "Kovrovets" sea minesweeper was destroyed.

However, the journalists claim that the missile strike was actually directed at the Zyklon missile ship.

According to the portal "Crimean Wind", on the night of May 19, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed not just a declared minesweeper of the Russian Black Sea Fleet "Kovrovets", but another vessel of the Russian occupation army.

According to the monitoring group's analysts, a 70-75-meter-long ship was located in the area of Kuryachaya Prystan, near which the missile strike was carried out.

However, the ship was not there already in the afternoon.