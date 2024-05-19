Ukraine destroys Russia's "Kovrovets" sea minesweeper

The Defence forces of Ukraine reported a new resounding victory at sea, destroying another ship of the aggressor country of Russia.

Russian Black Sea Fleet continues to lose ships after AFU attacks

Tonight, the Defence Forces of Ukraine destroyed a sea minesweeper of the Russian Black Sea Fleet project 266-M "Kovrovets". The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with their comrades, continue to bring us closer to Victory, says the Ukrainian Navy statement.

Photo: screenshot

On the night of May 19, it became known that Sevastopol, which is located in Crimea occupied by the Russians, was hit by a missile attack.

The Russian "governor" Mikhail Razvozhaev immediately claimed that the Russian ship had not been damaged, although the Ukrainian mass media began to write about it.

According to the rescue service of Sevastopol, no damage to civil infrastructure was recorded, he said.

According to residents, air defence was also working in the city — the Russians were trying to repel a missile attack.

Russia claimed about massive attack by missiles and drones

The Russian MOD published a statement that on the night of May 19, their air defence was allegedly able to destroy 60 drones over two regions of the aggressor country, as well as one drone and nine ATACMS missiles over the occupied Ukrainian Crimea.

Nine ATACMS operational-tactical missiles and one UAV were destroyed over the territory of the Republic of Crimea, three UAVs were destroyed over the territory of the Belgorod Region, fifty-seven UAVs were destroyed and intercepted over the territory of the Krasnodar Territory, the Russian MOD said in an official statement.

In addition, there are reports of fires at enemy refineries in Vyborh, Leningrad Region, as well as in Sloviansk-on-Kuban.