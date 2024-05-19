Ukraine destroys Russia's "Kovrovets" sea minesweeper

The Defence forces of Ukraine reported a new resounding victory at sea, destroying another ship of the aggressor country of Russia.
Russian Black Sea Fleet continues to lose ships after AFU attacks
On the night of May 19, it became known that Sevastopol, which is located in Crimea occupied by the Russians, was hit by a missile attack.
The Russian "governor" Mikhail Razvozhaev immediately claimed that the Russian ship had not been damaged, although the Ukrainian mass media began to write about it.
According to residents, air defence was also working in the city — the Russians were trying to repel a missile attack.
Russia claimed about massive attack by missiles and drones
The Russian MOD published a statement that on the night of May 19, their air defence was allegedly able to destroy 60 drones over two regions of the aggressor country, as well as one drone and nine ATACMS missiles over the occupied Ukrainian Crimea.
In addition, there are reports of fires at enemy refineries in Vyborh, Leningrad Region, as well as in Sloviansk-on-Kuban.
