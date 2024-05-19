Ukrainian air defence shot down all Russian drones overnight

On the night of May 19, Russia attacked Ukraine with dozens of drones, the the air defence forces shot down all of them.
Ukrainian air defence again thwarted an attack by Russian drones
According to the Ukrainian Air Force press service, on the night of May 19, 2024, Russian invaders launched 37 Shahed-131/136 attack drones from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation over Ukraine.
Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, and radio-electronic warfare units were involved in repulsing the new air attack of the enemy.
Russia also announced a massive drone attack
The Russian MOD published a statement that on the night of May 19, their air defence was allegedly able to destroy 60 drones over two regions of the aggressor country, as well as one drone and nine ATACMS missiles over the occupied Ukrainian Crimea.
Although the Russian side declared the elimination of all targets, many fires broke out in the Russian Federation that night as a result of the drone attack.
It is related to enemy refineries in Vyborg, Leningrad Region, and Sloviansk-on-Kuban.
