Ukraine destroys 13 Shahed drones during Russia's attack

On the night of 18 May, Ukrainian Air Defence Forces destroyed all 13 Shahed drones launched by the Russians over Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Air Force disclosed the details of the Russian night attack on Ukraine

As noted, on the night of May 18, the occupiers attacked with 13 "Shahed-131/136" type UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk regions in Russia.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defenсe Forces of Ukraine shot down all 13 Shakhed drones in Kharkiv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

As it later became known, Russian drones damaged the energy infrastructure in one of the districts of Poltava region. There were no casualties.

Air defence forces destroyed three Kh-59 missiles during the Russian attack on Odesa

It is noted that during the day of May 17, 2024, the Russian invaders attacked the Odesa region with three ballistic missiles (presumably "Iskander-M") and three Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles.

At the same time, air defence managed to destroy 3 Kh-59 guided air missiles in the Odesa region.

The Air Force reported that they also managed to destroy 2 ZALA reconnaissance drones, a Lancet attack drone and 1 drone of an unknown type in the Kherson region.

In addition, a drone of an unknown type was also destroyed in the Kirovohrad region.