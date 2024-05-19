General Staff Latest: AFU liquidated over 1,200 Russian soldiers in 24 hours

Defense forces continue to liquidate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion is 491,080 troops.

Losses of the Russian army as of May 19

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,210 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 7576 (+16) units,

armored fighting vehicles — 14,630 (+35) units,

artillery systems — 12,687 (+48) units,

MLRS — 1074 (+3) units,

air defence systems — 803 (+2) units,

aircraft — 354 (+0) units,

helicopters — 326 (+0) units,

UAV operational-tactical level — 10155 (+47),

cruise missiles — 2204 (+1),

ships/boats — 26 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

vehicles and fuel tanks — 17,251 (+82) units,

special equipment — 2077 (+2)

The situation at the front

As of the evening of May 18, the situation at the front remains tense. Ukrainian defenders repel the onslaught of the Russian invaders, strengthen our defence and, under favourable conditions, counterattack.

On May 18, the occupiers launched three missiles and 38 air strikes (in particular, using 56 anti-aircraft missiles), used 404 kamikaze drones, and fired more than three thousand shots at the positions of our troops.

There were 12 combat clashes in the Kharkiv direction. Our soldiers repelled six attacks south of the Hlyboke and Lukyantsi settlements of the Kharkiv region.

The Russian occupiers use aviation for airstrikes: during the day, two guided air bombs were dropped on Kharkov, five guided aerial bombs were dropped on Vesely, and four on the area of the settlement of Liptsi.

Previously, the enemy's total losses during the day amounted to 125 people. The enemy also lost 31 units of weapons and military equipment, including three tanks, six guns, and mortars. In addition, 15 enemy shelters were damaged.

In the Kupyansk direction, the number of combat clashes daily increased to 11. The defence forces successfully repelled enemy attacks in Synkivka, Ivanivka, and Berestove settlements.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy tried 15 times to break through the defence of our troops. In the directions of the settlements of Kalynivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Kurdyumivka, he had no success, suffered losses and withdrew.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the situation remains difficult. The Russian aggressor carried out 23 attacks. Fighting continues.

The number of battles in the Kurakhove direction increased to 11. The invaders are trying toimprovee their efforts in the Paraskoviivka district of the Donetsk region.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defence Forces repelled enemy assaults northwest of Verbovoy. Loss of positions is not allowed. The situation is under control.

In the Prydniprovskyy direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four enemy attacks near the settlement of Krynky, Kherson region.