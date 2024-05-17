AFU stops active Russian offensive in Kharkiv region

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (RMA), Oleg Syniegubov, noted that the Ukrainian military managed to stop the active advance of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the Kharkiv region.

What is known about the situation in the Kharkiv region

Synegubov emphasised that the Ukrainian military regained more favourable positions in some directions, but stabilising the front line was impossible.

The head of the RMA emphasised that the Russian occupiers were trying to advance in the area of the settlement of Liptsi and continue their attempts to capture Vovchansk.

Our soldiers, although it cannot yet be said that they stabilized the front line, but they stopped the active advance of the enemy on the territory of the Kharkiv region. In some areas, our soldiers managed to regain a more favorable position, - emphasises Syniegubov.

He noted that the Russian occupiers have already started raising reserve forces.

However, our task is to stabilize the front line, - Syniegubov emphasized.

What is currently happening at the front in Kharkiv Oblast

Fighters of the "Khartiya" and "Rubizh" units of the National Guard repelled the attack of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the direction of Lyptsiv and posted a video of the battle on the Internet.

"Khartiya" UAV operators spotted a dozen enemies advancing in the direction of Liptsi. Small arms, artillery and attack drones opened fire on the enemy.

The Russians began to flee, and also "lighted up" their additional forces, which were supposed to reinforce the assault groups. Fighters of the "Khartiya" and the "Rubizh" brigade hit the concentration of enemy infantry with anti-aircraft guns. In total, at least eight occupiers were killed. The Russians have left, says the message of National Guarsman.

Meanwhile, the analyst of the German publication Bild, Julian Röpke, notes that the Russian occupiers seized the hospital building in the center of Vovchansk.

Russian invasion forces seized a hospital southwest of the center of Vovchansk amid conflicting reports about whether their advance in the city was stopped by Ukrainian defenders or not, Röpke emphasises.

The video shows one of the Russian soldiers falling from the visor above the entrance to the building.

A number of Ukrainian sources consider this to be proof that Russians are under the influence of psychotropic substances.

At the same time, it is emphasised that according to Ukrainian data, this group of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation was rejected, and the fighting continues.