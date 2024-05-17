AFU stops active Russian offensive in Kharkiv region

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (RMA), Oleg Syniegubov, noted that the Ukrainian military managed to stop the active advance of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the Kharkiv region.
What is known about the situation in the Kharkiv region
Synegubov emphasised that the Ukrainian military regained more favourable positions in some directions, but stabilising the front line was impossible.
The head of the RMA emphasised that the Russian occupiers were trying to advance in the area of the settlement of Liptsi and continue their attempts to capture Vovchansk.
He noted that the Russian occupiers have already started raising reserve forces.
What is currently happening at the front in Kharkiv Oblast
Fighters of the "Khartiya" and "Rubizh" units of the National Guard repelled the attack of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the direction of Lyptsiv and posted a video of the battle on the Internet.
"Khartiya" UAV operators spotted a dozen enemies advancing in the direction of Liptsi. Small arms, artillery and attack drones opened fire on the enemy.
Meanwhile, the analyst of the German publication Bild, Julian Röpke, notes that the Russian occupiers seized the hospital building in the center of Vovchansk.
The video shows one of the Russian soldiers falling from the visor above the entrance to the building.
A number of Ukrainian sources consider this to be proof that Russians are under the influence of psychotropic substances.
At the same time, it is emphasised that according to Ukrainian data, this group of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation was rejected, and the fighting continues.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-