5 people injured following today's Russian cluster munitions strike in Kharkiv region

Five people, including two medics, two drivers and a top official, were injured during today's Russian shelling of the Vovchansk community.
What is known about the shelling of the Vovchansk community
In the Kharkiv region, the Russian occupiers barbarically shelled the Vovchansk community with cluster munitions, injuring five people, including two medics, two drivers and the head of the Vovchansk city military administration, the head of the governor of the Kharkiv region, Oleh Syniehubov said on Thursday.
The Russian army shot a captured civilian in Vovchansk
In Vovchansk, the Russian army is taking civilian prisoners, it is known about the first execution of civilians by the occupiers.
In the northern part of Vovchansk, where active hostilities are taking place, the Russian military is taking civilians captive.
According to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, evacuation continued in that area until today, and the National Police of Ukraine have not stopped evacuating people despite all threats and under fire.
One of the inhabitants of Vovchansk tried to escape on foot, refused to obey the commands of the invaders but the Russians killed him.
Investigators of the National Police of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region have started criminal proceedings on the facts of violation of the rules and customs of war.
Evacuation teams of the National Police of Ukraine continue to work in Vovchansk despite intense combat clashes and are trying to ensure the further evacuation of people.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-