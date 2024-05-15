Ukrainian army partially oust Russians from Vovchansk in Kharkiv region

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have partially driven the Russian occupiers out of Vovchansk. Defensive operations are currently underway in the northern and northwestern outskirts of the city.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated the data on Kharkiv Oblast region

It is reported that 3 combat clashes were recorded in the Kharkiv direction.

The enemy is trying to attack in the direction of Lyptsi. Enemy aircraft made two strikes on the areas of the settlements of Lyptsi and Mala Danylivka.

At the same time, it is noted that the Defence Forces repelled the offensive actions of the Russian occupiers in the Vovchansk region, partially displaced the enemy forces from the settlement, and defensive actions continue in the northern and northwestern surroundings.

Data on enemy losses are being clarified.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

On the night of May 10, the Russians went on the offensive in the north of the Kharkiv region. They tried to break through the defence of the Armed Forces in the Vovchansk region.

Battles are ongoing in the indicated direction. The occupiers managed to occupy several settlements. Share

Today, information appeared on the network that Russian troops entered Vovchansk. The General Staff reported that as of 11:30 a.m. on May 15, the enemy is not conducting active operations, but is trying to gain a foothold and regroup.