Russian infantry trying gain foothold in Vovchansk — Ukrainian Ministry of Defence

This was announced by the spokesman of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, Dmytro Lazutkin, during the telethon.

If we talk about the situation in Vovchansk, then the enemy is trying to gain a foothold in the northern part of the city, trying to enter in small infantry groups. Our task is to destroy the enemy, prevent him from gaining more strength and gaining a foothold. Dmytro Lazutkin Spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

According to him, thanks to FPV drones and artillery, the Ukrainian military works effectively against the invaders. In particular, when the enemy transports infantry with vehicles.

Reserves have been tightened. Indeed, such effective combat units are now near Vovchansk and are holding this direction. But yes, some infantry groups did enter the city.

As the spokesman of the Ministry of Defence noted, today the head of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported on the situation to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Syrskyi is in the combat brigades, the direction is currently headed by Brigadier General Mykhailo Drapaty.

Therefore, combat work continues. It is clear that the situation is not easy, that the tension remains. There is a tendency towards stabilisation, but still heavy fighting continues. The enemy is trying to stretch the front, tie up our forces somewhere. Indeed, our task is to destroy the occupier. And this is done in large quantities. The occupiers die on the approaches to Vovchansk, its surroundings and in the city itself as well.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

On the night of May 10, the Russians went on the offensive in the north of the Kharkiv region. They tried to break through the defence of the Armed Forces in the Vovchansk region.

Battles are ongoing in the indicated direction. The occupiers managed to occupy several settlements.

Today, information appeared on the network that Russian troops entered Vovchansk. The General Staff reported that as of 11:30 a.m. on May 15, the enemy is not conducting active operations, but is trying to gain a foothold and regroup.