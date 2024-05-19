Russia claims massive ATACMS missiles and drones attack

On the night of May 19, there was noise again in Russia - powerful explosions thundered not only in various regions of the aggressor country, but also in the occupied Ukrainian Crimea.
Explosions in Russia and occupied Crimea on May 19
The Russian MOD said that its air defence allegedly destroyed 60 drones over two Russian regions, as well as one drone and 9 ATACMS missiles over occupied Crimea.
Oil refineries are burning again in Russia
According to local media, explosions rang out in Vyborg, Leningrad region, and Sloviansk-na-Kuban, and fires started at the oil refinery.
In addition, information also appeared later that a large-scale fire broke out on the territory of the refinery in Sloviansk-na-Kuban.
According to preliminary data, the oil depot was attacked by drones — eyewitnesses reported the sounds of explosions.
After that, the governor of the Leningrad region, Aleksandr Drozdenko, began to claim that the information about the UAV attack on the Vyborg oil depot was not true.
As the Kremlin protege stated, there was a "bang" in the building of the old oil depot due to the use of pyrotechnics; there were no casualties, and there was no fire.
