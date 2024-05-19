Russia claims massive ATACMS missiles and drones attack

On the night of May 19, there was noise again in Russia - powerful explosions thundered not only in various regions of the aggressor country, but also in the occupied Ukrainian Crimea.

Explosions in Russia and occupied Crimea on May 19

The Russian MOD said that its air defence allegedly destroyed 60 drones over two Russian regions, as well as one drone and 9 ATACMS missiles over occupied Crimea.

Nine ATACMS operational-tactical missiles and one UAV were destroyed over the territory of the Republic of Crimea, three UAVs were destroyed over the territory of the Belgorod region, and fifty-seven UAVs were destroyed and intercepted over the territory of the Krasnodar Territory, the statement of the Russian Defense Ministry says. Share

Oil refineries are burning again in Russia

According to local media, explosions rang out in Vyborg, Leningrad region, and Sloviansk-na-Kuban, and fires started at the oil refinery.

Eyewitnesses report the sounds of explosions in Vyborg, Leningrad region. After that, a fire started in the area of the local oil depot. In social networks, they add: what exactly happened is unknown, the message says. Share

In addition, information also appeared later that a large-scale fire broke out on the territory of the refinery in Sloviansk-na-Kuban.

According to preliminary data, the oil depot was attacked by drones — eyewitnesses reported the sounds of explosions.

After that, the governor of the Leningrad region, Aleksandr Drozdenko, began to claim that the information about the UAV attack on the Vyborg oil depot was not true.