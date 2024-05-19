According to Estonian leader Kaja Kallas, fear is the first obstacle to sufficient support for Ukraine from the international community.

Ukraine's partners are still afraid of Putin and his reaction

Journalists asked the Prime Minister of Estonia what prevents Kyiv's allies from supporting Ukraine in a sufficient amount.

The politician answered quite frankly.

"We are held back by fear in supporting Ukraine. Countries have different fears, be it nuclear fear, fear of escalation, or fear of migration. We must not fall into the trap of fear because this is precisely what Putin wants. He wants so that we are afraid and do not support Ukraine out of fear... We will act decisively and not allow our opponents to dictate our future. Kaja Kallas Prime Minister of Estonia

She also emphasised that supporting Ukraine as long as necessary is crucial.

The politician added that the world should help the soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to push back the Russian invaders to its borders.

In addition, the sanctions should remain in effect until the territorial integrity of Ukraine is restored.

The aggressor must compensate for the damage caused, and those responsible, including the Russian leadership, must be held accountable. The end of gray zones is the world that Europe needs, which means that Ukraine should become a member of both the EU and NATO, Kaja Kallas concluded.

Kallas warned Europe about Putin's new weapon

According to the leader of Estonia, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, aims to use the threat of mass migration to divide and weaken Europe in its support for Ukraine.

Callas emphasised that the Kremlin realised long ago that migration is a vulnerable point in Europe.

Their goal (Russians — ed.) is to make life in Ukraine truly impossible, to create migratory pressure on Europe, and this is what they are doing, the politician added.

She also drew attention to the fact that Russia has already created migration pressure through its intervention in the civil war in Syria and Africa - through the activities of the Wagner group.