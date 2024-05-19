According to Estonian leader Kaja Kallas, fear is the first obstacle to sufficient support for Ukraine from the international community.
Ukraine's partners are still afraid of Putin and his reaction
Journalists asked the Prime Minister of Estonia what prevents Kyiv's allies from supporting Ukraine in a sufficient amount.
The politician answered quite frankly.
She also emphasised that supporting Ukraine as long as necessary is crucial.
The politician added that the world should help the soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to push back the Russian invaders to its borders.
In addition, the sanctions should remain in effect until the territorial integrity of Ukraine is restored.
Kallas warned Europe about Putin's new weapon
According to the leader of Estonia, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, aims to use the threat of mass migration to divide and weaken Europe in its support for Ukraine.
Callas emphasised that the Kremlin realised long ago that migration is a vulnerable point in Europe.
She also drew attention to the fact that Russia has already created migration pressure through its intervention in the civil war in Syria and Africa - through the activities of the Wagner group.