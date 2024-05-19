Georgian bill on "foreign agents" doesn't correspond EU values, Michel says

The head of the European Council, Charles Michel, reacted to Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili's veto of the scandalous bill on "foreign agents", which caused mass protests and harsh criticism from the West.

Georgian bill on "foreign agents" doesn't correspond to EU values

Charles Michel published his comment on the social network X (Twitter). According to him, the veto of the bill provides an opportunity for further discussion, because in its current form it does not correspond to the values of the European Union and Tbilisi's path to the EU.

I call on all politicians and leaders in Georgia to make good use of this window of opportunity and… — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) May 18, 2024

I call on all politicians and leaders in Georgia to make good use of this window of opportunity and ensure Georgia stays on the European course the population supports. Charles Michel Chairman of the European Council

The official added that he continues to closely monitor developments in Georgia.

President of Georgia Zurabishvili vetoed a bill on "foreign agents"

The Parliament of Georgia vetoed a pro-Russian bill on "foreign agents". On May 14, 84 deputies supported the initiative of the leading party, "Georgian Dream", despite the protests of tens of thousands of citizens and the criticism of Georgia's international partners.

At the same time, 30 opposition members voted against.

On May 18, the President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, vetoed the bill "On transparency of foreign influence" adopted by the Parliament. According to the president, the veto has legal force and will be submitted to the Parliament today.

Today I vetoed the "Russian law", which contradicts our Constitution, European standards and, thus, is an obstacle on our European path. This veto is perfectly legal and will be submitted to Parliament today. This law is not subject to any changes, any improvements, therefore it is a very simple right of veto. This law should be repealed. Salome Zurabishvili President of Georgia

What is known about FSB agents among Russians in Georgia

According to the founder and commander of the "Georgian National Legion", Mamuka Mamulashvili, in an interview with online.ua, many Russians who moved to Georgia work for the Russian secret services.

"Half a million Russians in such a small country as Georgia is a great danger," says Mamulashvili.

He emphasised that Georgia also has up to 350,000 displaced people from the Russian-occupied regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

The leader of the "Georgian Legion" emphasised that the Georgian authorities are resorting to various oppressions towards the citizens who oppose the Russian occupation of the country.

Mamulashvili added that the citizens of Georgia have always been sympathetic to Ukraine and Ukrainians, especially against the background of the Kremlin's criminal war against Ukraine.