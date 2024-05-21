ATESH movement discovers three Russian radars in occupied Dzhankoi — photo

The Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH explored the location of the radar stations of the Russian army in occupied Dzhankoi.
ATESH found the radar of the occupiers in Crimea
ATESH detected three radars of the occupiers in Dzhankoi.
Partisans reported this in Telegram.
Coordinates: 45.7074279, 34.4193037; 45.7096706, 34.4229931; 45.7090209, 34.4313941.
Also, near the radar we can see the wagons, which are the location of the personnel, and most likely, a small repair base for the listed radars.
The S-400 system remains are still at the airbase's territory
AFU destroyed the Russian anti-aircraft WARFARE system S-400 at the DzhankoI airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea with a powerful missile strike.
Agents of the ATESH partisan movement established that Russians never started removing this scrap.
ATESH was urged to continue active cooperation with the partisans to ensure our joint victory.
