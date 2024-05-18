Russian occupiers reinforcing naval base in Novorossiysk — ATESH

The Russian military is reinforcing the naval base in Novorossiysk in the Krasnodar Krai region of Russia to protect itself from attacks by Ukrainian drones, the ATESH has reported.

ATESH conducted reconnaissance of the Russian base in Novorossiysk

As noted, partisans in Novorossiysk record the efforts of the Russian authorities to strengthen the naval base of the Black Sea Fleet.

In particular, the occupiers are installing various means against naval drones.

We record the installation of underwater networks and floating barriers, which, in theory, should prevent drone attacks. In addition, air defence and radar equipment are being built up, the ATESH said. Share

What is known about the drone attack on the Russian port in Novorossiysk on 17 May

Novorossiysk is the largest commercial port in the south of Russia, located in the Krasnodar Krai region, Russia. After the attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol in September 2023, the Russians transferred 14 ships to the port of Novorossiysk.

At the same time, despite all the efforts of the Russians, the Defence Forces of Ukraine hit targets in Novorossiysk as well. So, on 17 May, the Russians announced explosions in Novorossiysk after the port was hit.

UAVs also hit at least 2 oil depots and 2 terminals in Novorossiysk.

As a result of the night attack on Novorossiysk, the "Novorossiysk fuel oil terminal" and the "Importpisheprom" terminal were damaged — in the latter, two fuel tanks were hit by drones.