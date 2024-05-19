ATESH partisans showed photos of the S-400 air defence system at the Dzhankoi airfield, which was turned into scrap metal.

The remains of the S-400 remained on the airbase's territory

The Armed Forces of Ukraine turned the Russian anti-aircraft warfare system S-400 into scrap metal at the Dzhankoi airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea with a powerful missile strike.

Agents of the ATESH partisan movement established the Russians never started the removal of this scrap metal.

Remains of the equipment remain on the territory of the airbase, which indicates possible problems with logistics and management of the enemy's resources, ATESH reported. Share

ATESH was urged to continue active cooperation with the partisans to ensure our joint victory.

Explosions rocked military airbases in Crimea

A missile again hit the military objects of the occupiers in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Judging by the photos and videos published on the network, the targets of the attack were the Belbek and Gvardeyskoe military airfields. At least one of them started a large-scale fire.

Traffic on the illegally built Crimean Bridge was blocked.

British intelligence has concluded that the latest attacks by Ukrainian forces have caused a general deterioration in Russia's ability to defend the airspace around Crimea.

UK intelligence noted that on May 14, the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out powerful strikes on Russian military facilities, thanks to which they managed to destroy the elements of the S-400 anti-aircraft warfare system battery at the Belbek airbase, including the radar and launchers.