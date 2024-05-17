ATESH discovered engineering depot of Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea

The Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH has discovered the location of the Russian occupiers' engineering depot in Bakhchisarai.
Occupiers set up an engineering warehouse near Bakhchisarai
Agents of ATESH provide new data on the work of the engineering staff of the Black Sea Fleet of Russia in the Bakhchisarai district.
ATESH recorded the active use of electronic warfare to suppress communications in the area, indicating the importance of this facility to enemy operations.
ATESH continues to carefully monitor enemy activity to ensure effective resistance.
Russia transferred additional units of the FSB to Dzhankoi
The guerrillas monitor the movement of the occupiers in the Russian-occupied Dzhankoi.
This strengthening of security measures is connected with the transfer of military personnel from security tasks to the front line, especially in the Kherson direction, where the enemy is suffering significant losses.
