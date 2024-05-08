A large number of Russian liquidated and wounded soldiers arrive in occupied Crimea, ATESH movement states

Partisans recorded the arrival of a large number of wounded and liquidated occupiers from the Kherson direction in the temporarily occupied Dzhankoi.
What is the situation in Crimea?
As the movement notes, at the Dzhankoi train station in Crimea, partisans are recording the mass transportation of wounded and dead Russian soldiers from the left bank of the occupied Kherson region.
In addition, "ATESH" agents record the arrival of new trains with replenishment every day.
Losses of the Russian army in Ukraine per day
According to the General Staff, during the day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 970 Russian soldiers. Thus, the total losses of the Russian Federation in personnel since the beginning of the full-scale invasion amounted to about 477,430 soldiers.
Also, AFU soldiers destroyed 13 tanks, 19 APVs and 30 enemy artillery systems.
In addition, during the day, the Air Force of the Defence Forces and units of the Missile Forces carried out strikes on:
2C4 "Tyulpan" self-propelled mortar,
one control point,
one enemy fuel and lubricant depot
five areas of enemy personnel concentration.
It should be noted that from April 28 to May 5, enemy losses amounted to about 8,110 personnel. Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1,106 weapons and military equipment units, an aircraft, and 14 air defence systems.
