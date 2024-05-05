Shortly, the Russian special services may prepare provocations to accuse the Defence Forces of Ukraine of organising and carrying out terrorist attacks in the Russian Federation.

Russian intelligence services are preparing provocative terror attacks

According to ATESH, anti-terrorist measures are planned in the Russian Federation, during which Muslims may be detained, in which improvised explosive devices will probably be discovered.

The diversion may be implemented in the next five days. The organisers choose between the two largest cities of the Russian Federation: St. Petersburg and Moscow.

Given the situation, "ATESH" urges residents of the above cities to refrain from visiting crowded places and large gatherings.

What is known about the terror attack in Crocus

On the evening of March 22, several armed men entered the Crocus City Hall concert hall in the Moscow region and opened fire. They also set the building on fire.

As a result of the terrorist attack, 144 people died.

Later, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation stated that "special services and law enforcement agencies in the Bryansk region, near the border with Ukraine, detained four suspects from among the people who committed a terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall concert hall."

The FSB also stated that the suspects in the terrorist attack wanted to "cross the Russian-Ukrainian border" and "had contacts on the Ukrainian side." Russian dictator Vladimir Putin expectedly supported this version.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) reject the fabrications of the Russian Federation.