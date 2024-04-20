Sources in Ukrainian intelligence reported that such a disinformation campaign aims to create the impression that the rights of Romanians in Ukraine are being suppressed.

As the sources in the HUR informed the publication, the aim of such a disinformation campaign is to portray the suppression of the rights of Romanians in Ukraine.

Currently, as part of the preparation for the propaganda operation, AUR representatives are holding talks with the priests of the villages of Chernivtsi, Zakarpattia and Odesa regions, where a significant number of ethnic Romanians live.

AUR party leader Gheorghe Simion (right) and Claudio Tarzio (photo — AP)

In addition, propagandists interview the families of men who are currently serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This operation is part of the intra-Romanian political landscape, but it can negatively affect the image of Ukraine, said a special service official who spoke to the Kyiv Post on condition of anonymity.

In addition, the source noted that this could potentially lead to an escalation of the situation, leading to the blocking of transit and inciting protest sentiments.

According to sources, a similar information campaign is being conducted by representatives of the Bulgarian Renaissance party in the Odesa region, focusing on villages inhabited mainly by ethnic Bulgarians.

A source in Ukrainian intelligence believes that the synchronization of these special operations indicates possible coordination on the part of the Kremlin aimed at complicating the geopolitical situation of Ukraine.

What is known about the pro-Russian party AUR

Last year, the Financial Times reported that the far-right AUR party, now the main opposition force in the country, had gained popularity in Romania.

The FT notes that the AUR took advantage of rising anti-Ukrainian sentiment and disinformation propaganda to boost its voter support to around 20 percent after the 2019 election.

Once a fringe irredentist party that vilified the ethnic Hungarian minority... the AUR has switched gears and focused on Ukraine, saying the war is "not ours" and calling on the government to end aid to Kyiv, the FT reports.