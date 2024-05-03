ATESH shares coordinates of Russian defence system

The guerrillas recorded and analysed the actions of the occupiers near the village of Smaragdove in the Crimean Dzhankoy district.

What the partisans discovered in Crimea

According to the guerrillas, the entire area is surrounded by day and night cameras, military personnel with weapons, vehicles in shelters and military rapid response teams.

Representatives of the resistance movement report that every 2 hours, Russian patrols make a thorough sweep of the area, fearing infiltration by the Ukrainian Defence Forces. In particular, they check not only rural roads and the area near the 'dragon's teeth', but also comb the wooded area.

At the same time, ATES has indicated the exact coordinates of the Russian defence system object - 45.7529806, 34.4068106

The guerrillas emphasise that despite the temporary, partially dominant situation of the occupiers on the front line, they are still preparing for the future defence of the cities on the peninsula.

They are well aware that sooner or later they will have to defend themselves not only from the defence forces, but also from our people in Crimea. Crimea will be de-occupied, and it is inevitable!" ATESH stressed. Share

Russian military intensifies construction of defensive fortifications throughout Crimea

Earlier, the guerrillas reported that the Russian military had intensified the construction of fortifications throughout Crimea, including along the coastline, on the administrative border with Kherson region and in the centre of the peninsula.

Agents of the movement have discovered new trenches and also report that the occupiers are strengthening old trenches and enhancing the protection of logistics facilities in Crimea.

According to the guerrillas, this is happening against the backdrop of military and financial assistance to Ukraine from its allies.