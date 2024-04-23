ATESH says Russia's military intensifies construction of defence fortifications throughout Crimea
Russian army
Source:  ATESH

The Russian military intensified the construction of fortifications throughout the territory of Crimea, including near the coastline, on the administrative border with the Kherson region and in the center of the peninsula.

Partisans scouted the situation in the occupied Crimea

Agents of the movement have discovered new trenches and have also informed us that the occupiers are strengthening old trenches and strengthening the protection of logistics facilities in Crimea.

According to the partisans, this is happening against the background of the arrival of military and financial aid from the Allies for Ukraine.

The news about the rapid entry into service of the ATACMS ballistic missiles is of great concern to the Russian authorities. After all, these missiles, in combination with F-16 fighters and other means, can destroy the so-called "Crimean Bridge", which will radically change the situation on the battlefield, the partisans assume.

What is known about previous explosions in Crimea

On the night of April 16-17, the Ukrainian military launched a missile strike. AFU hit designated Russian military targets on the territory of the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

As a result, the enemy was "deprived" of four S-400 launchers, a control point for air defense equipment, three radars, and "Fundament-M" airspace surveillance equipment.

The enemy carefully hides the number of affected aircraft and personnel.

All this caused the enemy troops unexpected losses in weapons and military equipment, the combat potential of the occupiers decreased significantly, the AFU General Staff statement said.

There is a military airfield in Dzhankoi, which the Russians use. Open sources tell us that the 39th helicopter regiment of the 27th mixed aviation division of the 4th Air Force and Air Defence Command of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation is based there. According to preliminary data, it is about three aviation squadrons.

It is also noted in the network that the deployment of enemy air defence systems S-300/S-400 was also recorded in Dzhankoi.

In addition, on April 21, in occupied Sevastopol, the naval forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the Russian rescue ship Kommuna.

