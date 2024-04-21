Powerful explosions rang out in Crimea. The Kerch bridge is closed

In Sevastopol on April 21, local residents heard powerful explosions. In addition, the occupiers blocked the Crimean bridge.

What is known about "cotton" in Crimea

At approximately 8:37 a.m., the occupiers announced the closure of the Crimean bridge. In a few minutes, the local public reported the sound of an explosion in Sevastopol.

In particular, a loud sound was heard in the area of the bay.

The Russians stated, in particular, about the missile danger and the alleged work of air defense.

It is reported that the equipment is intact! There are no previous victims, - write the public.

So far, the local authorities of the occupiers of Crimea have not commented on the information about the explosions.

Previous explosions in Crimea

On the night of April 16-17, the Defense Forces of Ukraine launched a missile strike and hit designated Russian military targets on the territory of the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

As a result, the enemy was "deprived" of 4 S-400 launchers, a control point for air defense equipment, three radars, and "Fundament-M" airspace surveillance equipment.

The enemy carefully hides the number of affected aircraft and personnel.

All this caused the enemy troops unexpected losses in weapons and military equipment, the combat potential of the occupiers decreased significantly, - the General Staff writes.

There is a military airfield in Dzhankoya, which is used by the Russians. It is known from open sources that the 39th helicopter regiment of the 27th mixed aviation division of the 4th Air Force and Air Defense Command of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation is based there. According to preliminary data, it is about three aviation squadrons.

It is also noted in the network that the deployment of enemy anti-aircraft systems S-300/S-400 was also recorded in Dzhankoya.