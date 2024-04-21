The Navy of the AFU confirmed the defeat of the Russian ship Komuna in Crimea

The Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed that on April 21, the Russian rescue ship Komuna was hit in occupied Sevastopol.

Damage to the Komuna: confirmation from the Navy of Ukraine

Subsequently, the spokesman of the Naval Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk, reported that the Russian rescue ship Komuna was indeed damaged.

Today, the Ukrainian Navy seized another ship from the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation "Comuna" in Crimea. The nature of the damage is being verified. But clearly the ship is not capable of performing the task now. This will be repeated until the Russians run out of ships, or they withdraw from Crimea. Dmytro Pletenchuk Spokesman of the Armed Forces Navy

Impression of the Russian ship Komuna: how it was

On the morning of April 21, locals reported loud explosions in occupied Sevastopol. The Crimean Bridge was also closed. Later it became known that the Ukrainian Navy attacked the rescue ship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation Komuna.

Russian Telegram channels reported on the explosions in Sevastopol.

The local public began to write about the sounds of explosions around 07:30. Residents reported several explosions and saw a lot of smoke.

According to the publications, after the explosions, fire engines began to drive along the northern side of Sevastopol in the direction of Sukharnaya Bay or Hollandia Bay.

In addition, it is noted that the occupiers blocked traffic on the Crimean bridge.

Later, the so-called governor of Sevastopol Mykhailo Razvozhaev said that in the morning on one of the ships on the Northern side, the military repelled what appeared to be an anti-ship missile attack.