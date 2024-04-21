Ukraine hit the oldest ship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation "Communa" in Crimea

Loud explosions rang out again in Sevastopol in the morning. As it turned out, another Russian ship came under attack.

Another enemy ship is on fire in the Crimea

At first, the Russian invaders announced a missile attack on the steamer.

Immediately there was information that the Kerch bridge was blocked, and explosions rang out in the Sevastopol bay.

Moreover, a missile threat was immediately declared on the peninsula.

In the north of Sevastopol, as noted by local telegram channels, there were many fire trucks. According to preliminary data, they were moving towards Suharna Bay or Holland Bay.

According to Russian propagandists, the rocket hit the Kommuna rescue ship.

What is important to understand is that "Community" is the oldest ship of the Russian Navy. This is the oldest rescuer of submarines. Russia launched it for the first time in 1915.

In addition, it is emphasized that this is the oldest ship in the world, which is actually in service and performs combat tasks.

Local Gauleiter Razvozhaev officially confirmed that the missile was flying towards one of the Russian ships.

In the morning, on one of the ships on the Northern side, the military repelled an anti-ship missile attack. The fallen debris caused a small fire, which was promptly extinguished, he said. Share

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have not yet commented on the events in Crimea.

Budanov announced the destruction of the Crimean bridge

As noted by the head of Ukrainian intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, the illegally built Crimean bridge remains a target of the Ukrainian military.

The head of the GUR draws attention to the fact that the Russian occupiers are trying to maintain a reinforced defense of the bridge.

Despite this, Ukrainian intelligence and other specialized agencies are preparing an operation to destroy him.