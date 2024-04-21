A steamship caught fire in Crimea as a result of a missile attack — video

On April 21, powerful explosions rang out in occupied Sevastopol. Later, the occupiers announced a missile attack on the steamer.

What is known about the missile attack in Crimea

The network says that the Crimean bridge was closed, and explosions were heard in the Sevastopol bay. The occupiers have declared a missile threat in Crimea.

In the north of Sevastopol, subscribers reported, there were many fire engines. Preliminarily in the direction of Suharna Bay or Holland Bay.

Later, the so-called "Governor of Sevastopol" Mykhailo Razvozhaev reported that allegedly "on one of the ships, the military repelled an anti-ship missile attack."

The fire allegedly started from fallen debris. However, judging by the video and the comments on it, the missile hit the Russian steamship exactly.

In addition, partisans of the "ATESH" movement reported significant losses of Russians as a result of the attack.

The Russians have yet another loss in Sevastopol. So far we can confirm about several 200. Many 300s. Ambulances continue to arrive, the movement notes.

Previous explosions in Crimea

On the night of April 16-17, the Defense Forces of Ukraine launched a missile strike and hit designated Russian military targets on the territory of the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

As a result, the enemy was "deprived" of 4 S-400 launchers, a control point for air defense equipment, three radars, and "Fundament-M" airspace surveillance equipment.

The enemy carefully hides the number of affected aircraft and personnel.

All this caused the enemy troops unexpected losses in weapons and military equipment, the combat potential of the occupiers decreased significantly, — the General Staff writes.

There is a military airfield in Dzhankoya, which is used by the Russians. It is known from open sources that the 39th helicopter regiment of the 27th mixed aviation division of the 4th Air Force and Air Defense Command of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation is based there. According to preliminary data, it is about three aviation squadrons.