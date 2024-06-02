Russia transfers "Borisoglebsk" EW systems to occupied Crimea, ATESH movement claims

The Russian occupiers in Crimea are transferring the "Borysoglebsk" EW systems. Activity observed on the way out of Dzhankoi.

What is known about the transfer by the Russians of the "Borysoglebsk" EW systems to Crimea

"ATESH" agents tracked the movement of the R-330 "Borisoglebsk" automated radio electronic warfare systems (EW) of the occupiers from Dzhankoi, the report says. Share

At the same time, the partisans assure that nothing will reach the mainland of Ukraine this time, and the "salute" will be very good.

What is known about complexes

R-330— a family of Soviet, and in particular, Russian automated radio-electronic warfare (EW) complexes. From 1999 to 2001, the developer modernised the R-330B station (TNDIR "Efir", DKR "Borisoglebsk"). Several stations were modernized as a result.

In 2004, DKR "Borisoglebsk-2" was launched. As a result, the complex was redesigned entirely and accepted for serial production. In 2013, the first 8 RB-301B "Borysogebsk-2" systems were put into service.

The situation in Dzhankoi

The Russian occupiers use Dzhankoi as a hub for transferring equipment and personnel to the front line in Ukraine. In this regard, the city is a place of accumulation of a large number of military facilities of the Russian Federation for various purposes.

In Dzhankoya, frequent explosions accompany strikes on important strategic targets of the invaders. In mid-May, it was reported that military facilities in the temporarily occupied Dzhankoi, where new Russian military units had arrived, had been struck. The enemy suffered losses.