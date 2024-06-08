ATESH revealed personal data of Russian occupiers from military brigades in occupied Crimea - photo

The partisans received the documents of the occupiers from the 126th and 810th brigades of Crimea. The last one AFU hit was in November 2023.

What did the partisans learn about the Russian military

Our cyber specialists successfully received and processed information from our source at the Military Commissariat, which concerns servicemen of the 126th and 810th brigades, the message says. Share

According to the partisans, passports and military tickets dated 2014 and 2015.

The servicemen of the 126th Coastal Defense Brigade of the Black Sea Fleet complain that they continue to be sent to the front lines as punishment for the "Storm Z" unit.

There are also complaints about the "restored" 810th brigade - the occupiers are sent to the front without proper equipment.

What is known about the attack on the 810th brigade

On November 19, 2023, on the Day of the Missile and Artillery Forces of the Russian Federation, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation struck the location of the 810th Marine Brigade of the Russian Federation in the Kherson region. It happened during the awarding of invaders for murders in Ukraine.

The Armed Forces called this strike a revenge for the 128th brigade, because on November 3, in a front-line village in the Zaporizhzhia region, a Russian missile hit a gathering of soldiers of this unit, who were gathered to be awarded for the Day of Missile Troops and Artillery. Then about 20 soldiers were killed, dozens were wounded.

It should be noted that at the beginning of December 2023, partisans made their way into the territory of the military unit where the 810th Marine Brigade of the Russian Federation was stationed in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol (Crimea).