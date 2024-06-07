Russians unloading cruise missiles at Novorossiysk port, ATESH movement says

Partisans tracked how the occupiers were unloading Kalibr missiles in the port of Novorossiysk, Russia. The invaders use these missiles for permanent strikes on Ukraine.

What the partisans discovered in Novorossiysk

As noted, the partisans working in the port managed to spy on the process of unloading the Kalibr cruise missiles in the port of Novorossiysk.

Currently, the partisans are working to identify the very warehouses with these missiles.

We study the ship arrival schedules and transfer this information to the right hands, ATESH statement says. Share

What is known about the situation in Novorossiysk

After the attack of the Ukrainian special services on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Crimea in September 2023, the occupiers transferred about 15 ships to the port of Novorossiysk. Since then, it has become the main naval hub for Russian activity in the Black Sea in the context of the war in Ukraine.

In April, partisans scouted the occupiers' naval base in Novorossiysk, Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation. Already in May, it was found that the Russian occupiers are strengthening the naval base in Novorossiysk, hoping to protect themselves from drone strikes.

Novorossiysk has two project 11356R frigates left: Admiral Essen and Admiral Makarov.

Also in the port remained a medium reconnaissance ship of the project 864 type "Meridian", a small anti-submarine ship of the project 1124 "Albatross", a landing craft of the project 21820 type "Dyugon" and a small missile ship of the project 21631 type "Buyan-M".

One patrol ship of the project 22160 type, "Vasily Bykov", was retrofitted with a Tor-M2KM modular anti-aircraft missile system. The latter is deployed on the rear deck instead of a helicopter.