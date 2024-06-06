Russia took ships out of Novorossiysk port in unknown direction, OSINT analyst reports

Russian large landing ships as part of a powerful escort left the port of Novorossiysk, where they had been hiding from Ukrainian attacks for a long time.

The reasons and final point of the overturning of the Russian fleet are currently unknown

Comparing the latest Airbus satellite images from June 5 with data from June 2, OSINT analyst MT Anderson reported that a large group of ships of the Russian Navy left the port of Novorossiysk.

We are talking about the following vessels:

Two patrol ships of project 22160 type "Vasily Bykov";

Two small missile ships of the project 21631 type "Buyan-M";

Two large amphibious ships of the 775 project;

Large amphibious ship of project 11711 type "Ivan Gren";

Large amphibious ship of project 1171 "Tapir";

Two submarines of project 636 "Varshavyanka".

Two minesweepers of Project 266M, "Aquamarine-M," and a minesweeper of Project 12700," Alexandrite," also left with them for an unknown direction.

The reasons and endpoint of the Russian fleet's overturning of such a large group of ships are currently unknown.

🇷🇺BSF: NOVOROSSIYSK🇷🇺

0.5m📷 from 5 June 2024. Appears to have been a bit of an exodus from Novorossiysk



GONE — 2x Pr. 22160 | 2x Pr. 21631 | 2x KILO | Alexandrit | 2x Natya | Ivan Gren | All Ropuchas | Alligator



— MT Anderson (@MT_Anderson) June 6, 2024

One explanation could be the involvement of surviving large Russian landing ships in carrying out logistical tasks instead of the recently damaged ships at the ferry crossing in Crimea. Along with the amphibious ships, well-armed patrol, missile ships, and minesweepers were sent as escorts.

What is left in the port of Novorossiysk

In addition to the mentioned vessels, Novorossiysk has two project 11356R frigates: Admiral Essen and Admiral Makarov.

Also in the port remained a medium reconnaissance ship of project 864 type "Meridian", a small anti-submarine ship of project 1124 "Albatross" , a landing craft of project 21820 type "Dyugon" and a small missile ship of project 21631 type "Buyan-M"

One patrol ship of the project 22160 type, "Vasily Bykov", was retrofitted with a Tor-M2KM modular anti-aircraft missile system. The latter is deployed on the rear deck instead of a helicopter.