EU plans to impose sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet

The European Union plans to introduce sanctions against Russian ships that help the aggressor country to continue its criminal war against Ukraine.

What is known about EU sanctions against Russian ships

If the restrictions against 11 vessels from Russia are approved, they will be prohibited from entering EU ports, even for parking.

The restrictions will also complicate the logistics of using these vessels.

In particular, European companies will be prohibited from providing maintenance services to these ships.

Among the vessels that may be subject to new EU sanctions due to Russia's assistance in the war against Ukraine are four fuel tankers, two crude oil tankers, two gas storage facilities used in the future Novatek project to transship liquefied natural gas on the Kamchatka Peninsula, as well as a cargo ship.

One of them is the tanker Andromeda Star, which suffered an accident in the Baltic Sea and was found to have invalid European insurance.

What is known about the actions of the EU to prevent Russia from circumventing the price ceiling for the sale of oil

These measures are noted to be part of the EU's efforts to counter Russia's circumvention of the oil price limit set by Western countries.

The ban will apply to insurance and technical assistance, ship supply services, crew change services, cargo loading and unloading services, crane installation services, and tugboats.

European companies will be prohibited from transhipment from ship to ship.

These Russian ships will also have difficulty buying fuel.

However, it is noted that the restrictions imposed by the EU are not as strict as those imposed by the US Treasury regarding several of the same courts.

As part of the same package of sanctions, which will become the 14th, the European Commission also proposed including several LNG projects and banning Russian LNG from the EU to third countries.

EU exporters must step up due diligence on their trading practices and could face measures if they fail to prevent necessary goods from being bypassed due to a lack of checks.