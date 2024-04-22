Official Brussels intends to introduce sanctions against LNG from Russia and the "shadow fleet" of the aggressor country.

The EU is developing new restrictions on the Russian Federation

The head of the Swedish Foreign Ministry, Tobias Billström, made a statement on this occasion.

As the diplomat frankly admitted, the 14th package of sanctions is one of the critical topics of the meeting of European ministers on April 22.

The adoption of the 14th package of sanctions is one of the most important things, we intend to include in it both a ban on the import of (Russian — Ed.) LNG and measures against the Russian "shadow fleet," Tobias Billström emphasised.

According to him, another important point is the need for military supplies to be made to Ukraine without any interruptions and delays from Kyiv's allies.

To help the country currently fighting for our freedom and security, emphasised the head of the Swedish Foreign Ministry.

The EU is actively working on the 14th package of sanctions against Russia

As the Vice President of the European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis, officially confirmed, official Brussels has already started work on the next fourteenth package of sanctions against Russia against the background of its war of aggression against Ukraine.

He also predicted that it would be adopted in the fall of 2024.

It will likely contain a broad list of restrictive measures with a strong emphasis on combating evasion — for example in the maritime sector, as Russia continues to try to breach the price ceiling on oil exports, Valdis Dombrovskis emphasized.

As mentioned earlier, on February 23, the Council of the EU adopted a 13th package of restrictive measures against Russia and those responsible for the continuation of the war against Ukraine.