US and Great Britain imposed strong sanctions against Russia

On April 13, official Washington and London announced an embargo on the import of aluminum, copper and nickel from Russia into their countries.

USA and Britain are trying to deprive Russia of another part of their income

The teams of American and British leaders Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak intend to significantly reduce the profits of the aggressor country and make it more difficult for it to wage war.

In addition, it is reported that they have banned two of the world's largest exchanges in this field from working with Russians.

What is important to understand is that Washington and London's coordinated ban on imports of Russian metals covers about $40 billion worth of Russian exports of aluminum, copper, and nickel.

The US Department also confirmed that Russian producers of these metals have been blocked from earning profits on the London Metal Exchange and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, the two largest metal exchanges, which should seriously cut into Russia's income. Share

Despite this, it is noted that the new restrictions do not apply to the Russian metal, which is already on the exchange, in order to minimize risks to market stability.

Why is this decision of the USA and Britain regarding the Russian Federation so important

The fact is that metals are the main export raw materials of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation after energy resources, despite the fact that their value has already decreased after the start of a full-scale war against Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that 2 years ago it was 25 billion dollars and in 2023 it decreased to 15 billion thanks to the efforts of the G7 and allies.