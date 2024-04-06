Russia to supply India with two military frigates, bypassing US sanctions

India will receive two warships from Russia in the coming months. This should happen despite Washington's sanctions against Moscow.

These frigates were supposed to be delivered to India two years ago.

The Bloomberg reported about it.

One ship is likely to be handed over to India in September and the other ship early next year.

The ships' delivery is two years behind schedule due to the war in Ukraine. The two frigates are part of a four-ship deal that India signed with Russia in 2018. Two other ships are being built in India in collaboration with Russia, but they are also behind schedule due to supply chain issues.

Frigates with guided missiles with stealth functions were to use Ukrainian-made gas turbines. Trade between Ukraine and Russia stopped in 2014, so India bought them through a third country.

India and Russia are looking for ways to circumvent sanctions

US sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine have halted arms supplies to India for more than a year. Countries tried to find a payment mechanism that would not violate international restrictions.

India and Russia, which are also strategic partners, were able to bypass the payment problem.

India pays Russia for arms in rupees but uses a mix of currencies, such as UAE dirhams and US dollars, to pay for crude oil.

The publication writes that the US has refrained chiefly from punishing India for its relations with Russia, in particular, refraining from fines for an advanced air defence system.

Despite the purchase of more weapons from the US and France and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's program to manufacture military equipment in the country, Russia remains the largest supplier of military equipment to India.

Relations between India and Russia against the background of the war in Ukraine

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, the Indian authorities have declared their neutral position regarding the war. India did not publicly condemn Russia's aggression, but neither did it support it.

According to media reports, India increased trade with the Russian Federation during the war, especially in the oil sector against the backdrop of Western sanctions against Moscow.

In January, Reuters wrote that India wants to give up Russian weapons and distance itself from Moscow. However, New Delhi worries that this could push Moscow closer to China.

Bloomberg also reported that several supertankers with Russian oil "Sokol" are moving towards India, although earlier, this country refused to buy raw materials due to the threat of sanctions.