Poland's Tusk calls on EU to neutralise Russia's "shadow fleet" in Baltic Sea

According to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, right now the European Commission should do everything possible to stop the movement of Russia's "shadow fleet" in the Baltic Sea, which illegally transports Russian oil.

He made the statement in this regard during a joint press conference with the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, on April 15 in Warsaw.

According to Tusk, he is determined to do "everything possible" to support Frederiksen's efforts and to have the European Commission stop the movement of ships with Russian oil.

This should be a European decision to stop the operation of this fleet of de facto illegal transportation (of oil. — Ed.), which threatens environmental safety in the Baltic Sea. Donald Tusk Prime Minister of Poland

As the politician emphasizes, his country will not leave Copenhagen alone with this problem.

Mette Frederiksen drew attention to the fact that both Poland and Denmark "want to get rid of these Russian ships, and it doesn't matter if they fly under the Russian flag or not."

According to her, the best solution would be the preparation at the level of the European Commission of recommendations for EU member states regarding a possible reaction to this fleet.

The Prime Minister of Denmark promised that they intend to discuss this issue in the future.

Europe is increasingly actively preparing for a possible war

It also became known that Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen discussed the idea of an "iron dome" to protect European cities from air attacks in case of war.

I am glad that the Prime Minister reacted positively to Poland's proposal to join the project of creating an effective "iron dome" to protect the European sky from potential missile attacks. Donald Tusk Prime Minister of Poland

It is important to understand that "Iron Dome" is the name of the Israeli air defense system, which is often used as a general name for the sky defense system.