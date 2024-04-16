UN Security Council says Russia is responsible for incidents on Zaporizhzhia NPP
UN Security Council says Russia is responsible for incidents on Zaporizhzhia NPP

UN Security Council
Source:  Ukrinform

During the new meeting of the UN Security Council, the representatives of the EU, the USA and Ukraine placed the responsibility for the incidents at the Zaporizhzhia NNP on Russia, which was occupying the nuclear facility. They rejected the "crazy accusations" of the aggressor country.

Russia is solely responsible for the situation at the ZNPP

The Russian Federation bears full responsibility for the nuclear safety risks it creates at the seized Zaporizhzhia NPP, says the statement of the European Union, Ukraine and other European states, said Stavros Lambrinidis, EU ambassador to the UN.

The EU envoy drew attention to the fact that for the first time in history, a country that is a permanent member of the UN Security Council illegally seized the nuclear power plant of one of its neighbours.

According to Robert Wood, the US deputy ambassador to the Organisation, the control of the Zaporizhzhia NPP by Russian invaders, as well as the operation of the power plant by unqualified personnel, increase the risks to the safety of a large nuclear facility in Ukraine.

The Russian Federation is trying to blame Ukraine for the attacks on the ZNPP, hoping to remove the deoccupation of the plant from the agenda. The only root cause of all risks to nuclear security is Russia's unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine.

Serhiy Kyslytsia

Serhiy Kyslytsia

Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN

What is known about the situation at the ZNPP

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant put all reactors into a "cold shutdown" state. On April 13, the last block was transferred to this state.

According to the Ukrainian side, this is extremely important for avoiding a nuclear disaster.

It also recently became known that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin informed the IAEA that the Kremlin plans to restart the Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia NPP, which is currently under Russian occupation.

It is essential to understand that the new decision of the head of the Kremlin is a threat to the Ukrainian station and increases the risk of an accident.

The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation plans to return Zaporizhzhia NPP to operation in 2024.

