A new threat. The WSJ learned about Putin's plans for the ZNPP

According to The Wall Street Journal, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin told the IAEA that the Kremlin plans to restart Ukraine's Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, which is currently under Russian occupation.

Putin wants to restart the nuclear power plant

Journalists draw attention to the fact that the new decision of the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation is a threat to the Ukrainian station and increases the risk of an accident.

As the publication managed to find out, the Kremlin intends to return the Zaporizhzhia NPP to operation as early as 2024.

Media insiders suggest that the dictator's main goal is likely to be to get at least one reactor back into operation.

According to one of the anonymous sources, the aggressor country may do this before the 40th anniversary of the connection of the station to the power grid of the Soviet Union in December.

The head of the IAEA, Raphael Grossi, visited the Russian resort of Sochi last month to meet with Putin and the head of the Moscow nuclear company Rosatom. Grossi asked if the station would be restarted, according to people familiar with the discussions. Putin said that it would definitely happen. Russian officials have not disclosed plans or timelines. Share

Why Putin's decision to restart the nuclear power plant is extremely dangerous

American journalists warn that restarting the reactor at the ZNPP will be a serious technical challenge.

In addition, in this way, the dictator is trying to "normalize" the seizure of the station, which provided about a fifth of Ukraine's electricity until 2022.