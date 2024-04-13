A new threat. The WSJ learned about Putin's plans for the ZNPP
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

A new threat. The WSJ learned about Putin's plans for the ZNPP

Putin
Читати українською
Source:  The Wall Street Journal

According to The Wall Street Journal, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin told the IAEA that the Kremlin plans to restart Ukraine's Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, which is currently under Russian occupation.

Putin wants to restart the nuclear power plant

Journalists draw attention to the fact that the new decision of the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation is a threat to the Ukrainian station and increases the risk of an accident.

As the publication managed to find out, the Kremlin intends to return the Zaporizhzhia NPP to operation as early as 2024.

Media insiders suggest that the dictator's main goal is likely to be to get at least one reactor back into operation.

According to one of the anonymous sources, the aggressor country may do this before the 40th anniversary of the connection of the station to the power grid of the Soviet Union in December.

The head of the IAEA, Raphael Grossi, visited the Russian resort of Sochi last month to meet with Putin and the head of the Moscow nuclear company Rosatom. Grossi asked if the station would be restarted, according to people familiar with the discussions. Putin said that it would definitely happen. Russian officials have not disclosed plans or timelines.

Why Putin's decision to restart the nuclear power plant is extremely dangerous

American journalists warn that restarting the reactor at the ZNPP will be a serious technical challenge.

In addition, in this way, the dictator is trying to "normalize" the seizure of the station, which provided about a fifth of Ukraine's electricity until 2022.

The Wall Street Journal spoke to many people who worked at the station, who doubt that Russia has enough technicians to do it safely and successfully. It would also create a new security threat that is already so serious that the IAEA's board of directors held an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss the recent drone attacks.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia uses attack on ZNPP and Moscow terror attack as part of PsyOp against Ukraine
Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
fake

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?