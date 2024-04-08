Russia uses attack on ZNPP and Moscow terror attack as part of PsyOp against Ukraine

Russia uses the attack on the ZNPP and the terrorist attack in "Krokus" as part of the IPSO against Ukraine.

What propaganda tactics did Russia choose?

The Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) points out that the Kremlin intensified the campaign of provocations and fakes to accuse Ukraine of committing terror.

In particular, Russian propaganda spreads information about alleged UAV strikes organized by Ukraine against the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant. Also, the enemy is manipulating concerns from the IAEA, trying to accuse Ukraine of nuclear terrorism.

In addition, the enemy's propaganda spreads the "testimony" of people detained on charges of committing a terrorist attack in the suburbs of Moscow. The detainees, who were previously brutally tortured, say that after the terrorist attack in "Crocus City", they were supposed to go to Kyiv to receive a reward.

The tactic of the Russian Federation is to construct similar provocations in order to accuse Ukraine of acts of terrorism. The Kremlin is trying to reveal the existence of a "Ukrainian trace" in the terrorist attack in the suburbs of Moscow, despite the connections of the FSB with ISIS and the "handwriting" of the Russian special services. At the same time, Russia is striking the ZNPP with drones, pretending that the threat to the plant and nuclear safety comes from Ukraine, said the CCD chief, Lieutenant Andriy Kovalenko . Share

The centre urges not to be manipulated by Russian propaganda.

What is known about the drone strikes on the ZNPP and the terrorist attack in Crocus

The day before, the Russian mass media, referring to the statements of Rosatom, announced that a drone had allegedly hit the dome of the sixth power unit of the ZNPP, as a result of which three occupants were injured.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) representative Andriy Yusov, in a comment to "Ukrainian Pravda", denied Ukraine's involvement in the incid”.

Strikes, in particular, simulated ones, on the territory of the Ukrainian nuclear power plant, as well as the placement of troops and weapons there, the demining of the facilities of the ZNPP have long been a known and permanent criminal practice of the occupiers, said the DIU speaker. Share

At the beginning of March 2022, the ZANP was under Russian occupation. Since then, its management has been taken over by Rosatom.

On the evening of March 22, several armed men entered the Crocus City Hall concert hall in the Moscow region and opened fire. They also set the building on fire.

As a result of the terrorist attack, 144 people died.

Later, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation stated that "special services and law enforcement agencies in the Bryansk region, near the border with Ukraine, detained four suspects from among the people who committed a terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall concert hall."

The FSB also stated that the suspects in the terrorist attack wanted to "cross the Russian-Ukrainian border" and "had contacts on the Ukrainian side." Russian dictator Vladimir Putin expectedly supported this version.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and DIU reject the fabrications of the Russian Federation.